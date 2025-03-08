Man arrested after firing gun, barricading with children in West Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two people, firing a gun and barricading with his children in a West Side home, according to San Antonio police.

Around 10:12 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of Barrel Point for an alleged assault.

Police said upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman outside the residence. They told officers that the suspect, a 40-year-old man, had been drinking when he started to argue with his son, the 18-year-old.

During the argument, the suspect allegedly began to physically assault his son. He also allegedly assaulted the woman when she tried to intervene, according to police.

When the 18-year-old ran outside the house, police said the suspect got a firearm, walked outside and fired a round in an unknown direction.

The suspect went back inside the house, pointed the firearm at the woman and “threatened her life,” police said.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the house with his two other children and refused to come out, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter and attempted to communicate with the suspect. Police said the firearm and spent shell casings were also located at the scene.

The suspect eventually exited the home and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, was booked on a count of aggravated assault - deadly weapon and two counts of assault causing bodily injury - family violence.

Additional information was not immediately available.

