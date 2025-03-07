Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2023 assault and robbery that left person blind

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury sentenced a man to 50 years on Friday after he assaulted a person and left them blind in 2023, according to a news release from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Jose Roberto Lopez, 40, was sentenced in the 187th District Court to 40 years on an aggravated robbery charge and 50 years for an aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Lopez had previously been in prison twice before, making him subject to a minimum of 25 years, the attorney’s office said.

On May 8, 2023, Lopez “violently assaulted” a victim on the West Side with a beer bottle to steal their bicycle, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said in the release.

The attack caused the victim to be left blind, the attorney’s office said.

Since Lopez used a deadly weapon during the assault, he must serve at least half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole, the attorney’s office stated in the news release.

“This conviction serves as a reminder that violent actions will have serious consequences,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

