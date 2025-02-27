Bexar County jury finds San Antonio man guilty in 2019 West Side murder, receives life sentence

SAN ANTONIO – The murder trial of a 65-year-old man came to an end three days after it began on Monday.

On Thursday, a Bexar County jury found Juan Guerra guilty in the February 2019 murder of Fidel Saldivar.

Recommended Videos

Guerra was sentenced to life in prison.

According to San Antonio police, Guerra — along with two other men — approached Saldivar and got into an argument with him near the intersection of Monclova Alley and North San Jacinto Street.

During the altercation, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Saldivar, killing him.

Although authorities did not know at the time who fatally shot Saldivar, Guerra was charged with murder under the law of parties.

Guerra’s case stalled for years because he was initially found incompetent to stand trial. In 2024, his competency was restored and was transferred back to Bexar County from a state hospital.

Opening arguments took place Monday after a jury was seated.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT: