Bexar County jury finds San Antonio man guilty in 2019 West Side murder, receives life sentence

Guerra was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The murder trial of a 65-year-old man came to an end three days after it began on Monday.

On Thursday, a Bexar County jury found Juan Guerra guilty in the February 2019 murder of Fidel Saldivar.

Guerra was sentenced to life in prison.

According to San Antonio police, Guerra — along with two other men — approached Saldivar and got into an argument with him near the intersection of Monclova Alley and North San Jacinto Street.

During the altercation, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Saldivar, killing him.

Although authorities did not know at the time who fatally shot Saldivar, Guerra was charged with murder under the law of parties.

Guerra’s case stalled for years because he was initially found incompetent to stand trial. In 2024, his competency was restored and was transferred back to Bexar County from a state hospital.

Opening arguments took place Monday after a jury was seated.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

