Trial underway for San Antonio man charged in 2019 West Side murder

SAN ANTONIO – A 65-year-old man’s murder trial began on Monday in Bexar County.

Juan Guerra is charged with the February 2019 murder of Fidel Salidivar.

According to police, Guerra, along with two other men, approached the victim near the intersection of Monclova Alley and North San Jacinto Street and engaged in an argument.

During the altercation, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Salidivar, killing him.

Although authorities did not know at the time who fatally shot Salidivar, Guerra was charged with murder under the law of parties. Opening arguments took place Monday after a jury was seated.

If found guilty, Guerra faces up to life in prison.