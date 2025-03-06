Former SAPD officer set for trial in April in the shooting of teen outside McDonald’s in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – After more than two years of legal back-and-forth, former San Antonio police officer James Brennand is set to go to trial next month for the 2022 shooting of a then-teenager outside a McDonald’s.

Brennand, who was fired from the department following the incident, was captured on body camera footage opening the door of Erik Cantu’s vehicle and shooting at him as Cantu attempted to drive away.

The shooting, which took place in a McDonald’s parking lot on Blanco Road, drew national attention. Cantu, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident, was seriously injured and spent months recovering.

During a court hearing Thursday, prosecutor Neil Cordero told Judge Joel Perez that the state is close to being fully prepared for trial.

“I believe we are pretty close, judge, and I think we are moving in a great direction,” Cordero said.

Cordero is the third prosecutor assigned to this case, as the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has not yet hired a chief for its Civil Rights Division, which would typically handle such cases.

Cordero said the state is still awaiting final files from SAPD, which are expected in the coming days.

“We have nothing else currently in our possession that we have not given to the defense. I can say that for sure,” Cordero said.

The state had recently filed a motion to bring Cantu’s car into the courtroom for the jury to see, but Judge Perez denied the request, stating that the state already had photos and body cam footage showing the vehicle.

Brennand’s trial begins on April 14 in the 437th District Court. He is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant and faces up to life in prison if found guilty.