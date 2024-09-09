Teen shot by SAPD officer in 2022 pleads no contest in pair of felony evading arrest cases

Erik Cantu Jr. pleaded no contest on Monday in the 187th District Court.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teenager who was shot multiple times by a San Antonio police officer in 2022 has been granted probation in a pair of felony evading arrest cases.

Cantu was accused of fleeing from SAPD officers in a white BMW on Sept. 2 on Northwest Loop 410 and again on Sept. 8, 2023, in the same vehicle downtown, records show.

Judge Stephanie Boyd granted Cantu seven years of deferred adjudication for the charges. He’s being fined $2,000 and ordered to serve 200 hours of community service.

Cantu’s GPS monitor will also be removed, and his license will be suspended.

Cantu and his attorney, Brian Powers, declined to talk with KSAT after the hearing.

James Brennand, the former officer who shot Cantu, was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant.

Court records show Brennand is expected in court on Sept. 13.