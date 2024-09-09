89º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Teen shot by SAPD officer in 2022 pleads no contest in pair of felony evading arrest cases

Erik Cantu Jr. was accused of fleeing from San Antonio police officers on two separate occasions

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Erik Cantu Jr., James Brennand, KSAT Investigates, Crime, SAPD
Erik Cantu Jr. pleaded no contest on Monday in the 187th District Court. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teenager who was shot multiple times by a San Antonio police officer in 2022 has been granted probation in a pair of felony evading arrest cases.

Erik Cantu Jr. pleaded no contest on Monday in the 187th District Court.

Recommended Videos

Cantu was accused of fleeing from SAPD officers in a white BMW on Sept. 2 on Northwest Loop 410 and again on Sept. 8, 2023, in the same vehicle downtown, records show.

Judge Stephanie Boyd granted Cantu seven years of deferred adjudication for the charges. He’s being fined $2,000 and ordered to serve 200 hours of community service.

Cantu’s GPS monitor will also be removed, and his license will be suspended.

Cantu and his attorney, Brian Powers, declined to talk with KSAT after the hearing.

James Brennand, the former officer who shot Cantu, was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant.

Court records show Brennand is expected in court on Sept. 13.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

email

Recommended Videos