Mother claims San Antonio night club tied to 2 weekend shootings also served booze to her teen son

SAN ANTONIO – A woman said a Southwest Side night club connected to two weekend shootings has been a personal problem for her in recent weeks.

The mother, who asked KSAT 12 News to hide her identity, added her voice to a long list of complaints that San Antonio police have received about the business.

SAPD public information officer and Sgt. Washington Moscoso told KSAT 12 News Monday that detectives were already investigating the night club when officers engaged in gunfire there two separate times last weekend.

The club, which has blacked-out windows and no name visible on its exterior, sits in a strip mall on Southwest Military Drive across from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Moscoso said investigators received reports that the business was operating after hours, without any permits and possibly serving alcohol.

While conducting the investigation, police received a call about a shooting at the business at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officers who attempted to stop a car with two 18-year-old suspects fired their weapons after one of the men pointed a gun at them, police said.

Nearly a full day later, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers shot a man who they said shot at them from inside the club.

As of Thursday afternoon, police still had not released the name of the wounded man.

Moscoso told KSAT 12 News on Monday that the weekend violence had put SAPD’s effort to shut down the club on the fast track.

Before the weekend shootings, the woman who spoke to KSAT 12 News anonymously said the club was already on her radar for all the wrong reasons.

She shared a video from her son’s phone, showing what appeared to be underage teens inside the club drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.

“The only way you could get into the club is you had to buy and consume liquor bottles before you could enter that club,” the woman said.

The woman said her 17-year-old son visited the club without her knowledge on several occasions and was exposed to alcohol and drugs.

On one night, the mother said the teen left the business so intoxicated that he blacked out.

“He doesn’t even remember leaving the club if it wasn’t for videos they had taken,” the woman said. “That’s my son. That’s my baby. Nobody should ever be giving a minor alcohol ever.”

At least one other video showed what appeared to be another teen and a grown man fighting.

Moscoso said investigators were looking into claims that the business was conducting a fight club.

The mother who spoke to KSAT 12 News said she hopes the work police are doing will result in the swift closure of the club.

