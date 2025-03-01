Skip to main content
Police chase on Southwest Side ends with officer firing shots, 2 suspects detained, SAPD says

Officers were investigating a shooting at a business in the 5000 Block of Military Drive West

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAPD (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A police chase on the Southwest Side ended with two suspects detained after an officer fired their weapon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers were investigating a shooting at a business in the 5000 Block of Military Drive West when two 18-year-old suspects fled the scene in a vehicle at a high rate of speed, police said.

With the assistance of the department’s EAGLE helicopter unit, officers were able to track and follow the suspects' vehicle to Old Pearsall Road near Southwest Loop 410.

According to police, one of the men in the vehicle exited and began fleeing on foot with a firearm, pointing the weapon at an officer during the foot chase.

The officer fired multiple rounds toward the man, but the man was not struck, police said. He was detained shortly after.

The other man continued to flee and later “wrecked out the vehicle,” police said. The man also attempted to flee on foot but was found and taken into custody.

No one was injured, police said.

Police generated a deadly conduct report for the original shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

