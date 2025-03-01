Skip to main content
Man arrested after shooting during dispute leaves him and woman wounded, records show

Richard Gonzales, 46, faces two charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

San Antonio police responded to a shooting that happened just after 3 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2025, in the 900 block of Shemya Avenue. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after an argument with a woman ended in both of them being wounded by a gunshot he fired, according to Bexar County court records.

Richard Gonzales, 46, was arrested Wednesday and faces two charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams, according to court records.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Shemya Avenue.

A preliminary report from SAPD on Thursday said Gonzales pulled a gun during the argument and threatened to take his own life.

The victim, a 36-year-old woman who Gonzales was dating, attempted to disarm him.

However, during the struggle, the gun discharged and injured them both, according to the report.

The victims were taken to a hospital for further treatment. At this time, it’s unclear what their conditions are.

KSAT DEALS