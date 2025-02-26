Skip to main content
Local News

2 injured in South Side shooting, San Antonio police say

The shooting happened Wednesday in the 900 block of Shemya Avenue

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

San Antonio police are responding to a shooting on Wednesday in the 900 block of Shemya Ave. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after being shot on the South Side on Wednesday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Shemya Avenue.

Two victims were taken to a hospital for further treatment, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Police said the scene is still active.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story once more information becomes available.

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

