2 injured in South Side shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after being shot on the South Side on Wednesday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Shemya Avenue.

Two victims were taken to a hospital for further treatment, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Police said the scene is still active.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story once more information becomes available.

