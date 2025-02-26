Daughter of 81-year-old man allegedly murdered by significant other calls for accountability

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been nearly a month, but Donald Weynandt’s death is still a nightmare for his daughter, Katrina Mercado.

“It’s hard to believe,” Mercado said. “It’s hard to process.”

KSAT first reported this story on Feb. 1. Weynandt died from a sharp force injury to the neck, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

“I think the questions will forever be developing over time processing what happened,” Mercado said.

Weynandt was killed at his home on Felisa Street. San Antonio police said Alberto Rafael Ferrer Cabrera, 26, was arrested in connection with the case.

SAPD said Ferrer Cabrera claimed to have murdered Weynandt, who was his significant other. At the scene, Ferrer Cabrera was formerly detained for questioning and then was later arrested for murder, police said.

As of Tuesday, online records show Ferrer Cabrera was still in jail. He is accused of murder and illegal entry from a foreign nation, according to court records.

The timeline of what happened still comes as a shock to Mercado.

“There was no indication that anything was wrong,” Mercado said.

“Did you know Alberto before this all happened?” KSAT reporter Avery Everett asked.

“I did not,” Mercado said. “I never spoke to this individual. I personally did not trust the situation.”

As the court process only just begins to play out, Mercado said she still has so many questions. But her focus is on accountability and getting her father justice.

“How do you want your dad to be remembered?” Everett asked.

“As a loving father,” Mercado said.