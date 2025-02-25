Man shot, killed in far west Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A family disturbance at a home in far west Bexar County led to the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man on Monday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 6:57 p.m. in the 14900 block of Picardy Wheel.

Recommended Videos

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed as Sean Joseph Avary.

Avary sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m.

Details regarding the cause of death and manner of death are still pending, as are the identities of the suspect and any potential charges.

The suspect was taken into custody Monday evening.

The case remains under investigation. KSAT will update this story with the latest details as they become available.