Local News

Man shot, killed in far west Bexar County, BCSO says

Family disturbance led to fatal shooting on Monday

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A family disturbance at a home in far west Bexar County led to the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man on Monday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 6:57 p.m. in the 14900 block of Picardy Wheel.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed as Sean Joseph Avary.

Avary sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m.

Details regarding the cause of death and manner of death are still pending, as are the identities of the suspect and any potential charges.

The suspect was taken into custody Monday evening.

The case remains under investigation. KSAT will update this story with the latest details as they become available.

About the Author
Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

KSAT DEALS