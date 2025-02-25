2 detained in federal drug raid at North Side home, DEA official says

Several agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Agency, detained two people in connection with a drug raid sometime Tuesday morning at a home on the North Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Two women have been detained in connection with a federal drug raid at a home on the North Side, according to a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) official.

The raid occurred sometime Tuesday morning at a home in the 2400 block of Garden Meadow, not far from Thousand Oaks Drive on the North Side.

A DEA official at the scene told KSAT that two women had been detained but were not arrested. The official said this could change based on what was discovered inside the home.

It is not immediately clear what brought investigators out to the home.

San Antonio police officers and Texas Department of Public Safety officials are also at the scene.

KSAT has reached out to DEA for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.