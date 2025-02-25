Skip to main content
Man shot in head, dies in shooting at Southwest Side home, SAPD says

Suspect fled on foot; police detained a person nearby, but did not say how they were involved

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was shot in the head during an argument at a home on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the home in the 800 block of Cavalier Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man had gotten into an argument with another person before the shooting. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by EMS officials, police said.

The unidentified suspect fled on foot, according to SAPD.

Police detained a person nearby; however, it is unclear how they were involved.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as we learn more.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

