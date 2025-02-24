Man barricaded in Southeast Side apartment, SAPD says The man is barricaded in the 4700 block of Stringfellow Drive, according to SAPD SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating an incident at an apartment complex on the Southeast Side.
SAPD said there is a man barricaded inside of an apartment on Monday afternoon in the 4700 block of Stringfellow Drive near Pecan Valley Drive.
A KSAT crew member saw a SWAT unit on the scene, and San Antonio police deployed a drone.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story; check back for updates. Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors
Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.
Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.