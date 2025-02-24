Man barricaded in Southeast Side apartment, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating an incident at an apartment complex on the Southeast Side.

SAPD said there is a man barricaded inside of an apartment on Monday afternoon in the 4700 block of Stringfellow Drive near Pecan Valley Drive.

A KSAT crew member saw a SWAT unit on the scene, and San Antonio police deployed a drone.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

