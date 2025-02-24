Skip to main content
Man barricaded in Southeast Side apartment, SAPD says

The man is barricaded in the 4700 block of Stringfellow Drive, according to SAPD

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio, Southeast Side, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating an incident at an apartment complex on the Southeast Side.

SAPD said there is a man barricaded inside of an apartment on Monday afternoon in the 4700 block of Stringfellow Drive near Pecan Valley Drive.

A KSAT crew member saw a SWAT unit on the scene, and San Antonio police deployed a drone.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

