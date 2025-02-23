3 injured in shooting involving 2 vehicles on I-35, other suspects fled the scene, SAPD says

San Antonio police responded to a shooting on I-35 on Sunday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were injured in a shooting involving two vehicles on Interstate 35, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to reports of people in two vehicles shooting at each other around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 near Copeland Drive, police said.

The vehicles, a blue car and a silver car, drove off the highway, police said. The blue vehicle crashed near North PanAm Expressway.

Three males inside the blue car were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The people in the silver car abandoned the vehicle on the access road and fled the scene in a black SUV, police said.

There were three to four people in the silver car, and they are possibly armed with rifles, police said.

Police are still searching the area to see how far back the shooting started. The right lane of I-35 northbound near the area will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as officers investigate, police said.

Police did not say if anyone will be facing charges.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

