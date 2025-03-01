ME’s office identifies man shot, killed in attempted robbery on Northeast Side

A suspect was shot during an attempted robbery on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 3/1/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery.

Cornell Demonte Pope, 30, died on Thursday. The ME’s office determined his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police said Pope was attempting to carry out a robbery with another person on Sunday, Feb. 23, when he was shot by a security guard at the business.

Police originally said the second suspect was located, but on Friday clarified that the second suspect is still on the run.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: A suspect was shot during an attempted robbery on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2:19 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Rittiman Road. Police said a security guard at the location was about to get off work when two males approached him in an attempted robbery at gunpoint.

The security guard exchanged gunfire with the suspects, hitting one. The other suspect fled the scene on foot.

The injured suspect was taken to a hospital in “serious condition,” police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: