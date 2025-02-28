Skip to main content
Local News

Pleasanton police arrest 2 juvenile suspects in connection with double homicide

Authorities say they found evidence linking the suspects to the shed where the victims were found

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, Pleasanton, Atascosa County, Tesas Rangers
The Pleasanton Police Department said two juvenile suspects were taken into custody in connection with the deaths of two brothers on Thursday morning. (KSAT)

The Pleasanton Police Department announced Friday that two juvenile suspects were taken into custody in connection with the deaths of two teenage brothers on Thursday morning.

Officers said they received a 911 call from a woman just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a home near Pleasanton Avenue and Sixth Street. The woman told them she found her 17-year-old and 14-year-old sons bleeding and unresponsive.

After their arrival, investigators determined that the boys were shot and later pronounced them dead at the scene.

While investigators were processing the crime scene, authorities said they found two juvenile suspects in a vehicle. Officers said they also found evidence in the vehicle and at two other locations that linked the suspects to the double homicide.

A possible murder weapon was also recovered, according to police.

Investigators said the two suspects intended to rob the victims, but one of the suspects eventually brandished a weapon and shot both teenagers in a small shed behind the home.

The unidentified suspects were both arrested and later booked into the Atascosa County Juvenile Detention Center on capital murder charges. The victims will be transported to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office for their autopsies, police said.

Pleasanton police said its investigation remains ongoing.

