2 children found dead in shed, Pleasanton police chief says

Authorities say the incident is the city’s first homicide of 2025

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Pleasanton, Atascosa County

PLEASANTON, Texas – The Pleasanton Police Department said it is investigating a double homicide on Thursday morning, the city’s first in 2025.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just before 5:30 a.m. at a home near Sixth Street and Pleasanton Avenue.

According to Pleasanton Police Chief Ernest Guerra, a woman found her two children bleeding and unresponsive in a back shed at the home.

Authorities said the woman called 911. The children were later pronounced dead by first responders.

Pleasanton police said the children appeared to be minors, but their ages are not yet confirmed.

Officers said they were interviewing persons of interest. It is unclear if anyone has been arrested or charged in connection with the children’s deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

