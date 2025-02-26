Man in tactical gear arrested after carjacking, shooting at vehicles & homes, Schertz PD says

SCHERTZ, Texas – A 45-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday night following a series of violent incidents, including a carjacking and gunfire, in Schertz, according to police.

The Schertz Police Department responded to a robbery report at an H-E-B store on I-35 North around 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday, where a vehicle was reportedly taken from a person at gunpoint.

While officers arrived at the scene, they received another call about gunfire in the 2900 block of Candleberry Drive.

Schertz police officers, with assistance from the Cibolo Police Department, used a drone to locate the suspect — identified as Derrick R. Escobar of Schertz — in the 1600 block of Yucca Park.

Escobar was actively shooting at vehicles, residences, and the drone, SPD said. Officers then approached him, and he surrendered without further incident.

Police said Escobar had two handguns and was wearing body armor. Authorities believe he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Escobar faces several charges, including aggravated robbery, impersonating a public servant, deadly conduct, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to Guadalupe County Jail.

Additionally, Escobar was taken into custody on an emergency detention application, according to Schertz PD.

Police Chief Jim Lowery expressed relief that no one was injured during the incident.

“We are fortunate that no one was injured during the incident. There is no longer a threat to the community. I am very proud of the officers who engaged this suspect and displayed great discipline taking him into custody,” Lowery said.

The chief said SPD had identified multiple vehicles and homes damaged by gunfire. Residents are urged to check their properties for damage and report any findings to Detective McMath at 210-619-1241.

The investigation is ongoing.