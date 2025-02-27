1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash on Southeast Side, police say

A man is dead, and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in the 9300 block of Natchez Trail Drive and South Presa Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead, and another suffered serious injuries from a single-vehicle crash on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

A man is dead, and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in the 9300 block of Natchez Trail Drive and South Presa Street.

Recommended Videos

The vehicle, occupied by the two men, was driving on South Presa when it lost control and crashed into a nearby school zone pole, partially tearing the front part of the car off, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger was pronounced dead by EMS officials at the scene.

It is unclear how old both men were.

Police did not immediately indicate if alcohol contributed to the crash but did say the driver would be tested for driving while intoxicated at the hospital.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we get more information.

Read more from KSAT:

,