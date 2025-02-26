SAPD officer suspended for releasing driver with warrants, guns, no license; passenger shot and killed 30 minutes later

SAN ANTONIO – A veteran San Antonio police officer served a five-day suspension this month after a man he failed to take into custody for unlawfully possessing a weapon was shot and killed 30 minutes later, city discipline records show.

Ofc. Andrew Nahnsen, a six-year veteran of SAPD, was suspended for rule violations, including acts of incompetency and neglect of duty.

Nahsen pulled over a vehicle on Aug. 1 around 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest Loop 410 for traveling 93 miles per hour in the 65-MPH zone, records show.

The driver, who admitted not having a valid driver’s license, was found to have eight outstanding municipal court warrants and two guns in the car, discipline records state.

Nahnsen, in violation of SAPD policy, declined to arrest the driver for the outstanding warrants and declined to arrest both the driver and passenger for unlawfully possessing firearms, according to records.

The officer put the weapons in the trunk of the car and allowed the driver and passenger to drive away, records show.

Approximately 30 minutes later, two miles away in the 5300 block of Blanco Road, the passenger was shot and later died.

An SAPD incident report released Wednesday confirms the man was shot in his chest and neck.

Nahnsen served the suspension Feb. 5 through Feb. 9, records show.

SAPD officer suspended for failing to run over armed felon

SAPD Officer Justin Hoffman served a 15-day suspension last month after refusing to take part in a foot chase of a convicted felon armed with a gun last summer, city discipline records show.

Hoffman, a seven-year veteran of SAPD, was dispatched with other officers on July 18 to the 8500 block of Perrin Beitel for a possible assault in progress.

After arriving on the scene, Hoffman approached a man believed to be the suspect in the assault, records show.

The man then ran off toward NE Loop 410.

Hoffman stopped chasing the man after approximately one minute and used his police radio to say the man was “dropping stuff everywhere,” records show.

Hoffman then began walking in the opposite direction of the man and other officers who were pursuing the man, according to records.

A second SAPD officer who chased the man was forced to use his department-issued Taser on him after the man reached to his side, records show.

The man, a convicted felon who was armed, had active warrants issued by Bexar County as well as parole violations, according to records.

Hoffman “abandoned” a fellow officer in a foot pursuit with an armed felon and failed to protect his fellow officer in a time of danger, suspension records state.

