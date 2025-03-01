Northwest Side street where truck slammed into convenience store is a danger zone, neighbors say

SAN ANTONIO – A busy Northwest Side street where a pickup slammed into the wall of a convenience store is seen as a danger zone by some who live in the neighborhood.

San Antonio police officers have identified the driver involved in that crash as 20-year-old Ehven Jones.

San Antonio police have arrested Ehven Jones, 20, on a charge of driving while intoxicated. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Officers arrested him at the scene of the crash after 7 a.m. Thursday near Connie Mack Drive and Eckhert Road on a driving-while-intoxicated charge.

Police said Jones was behind the wheel of the pickup that went out of control on a curvy section of Eckhert Road and slammed into a Circle K store.

The crash left a huge hole in the side of the building, which was still being repaired on Friday morning.

A clerk who was inside the store at the time also suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

“My wife just happened to be outside doing the leaves and she said, ‘Did you see what’s going on?‘” said Henry Estrada, who lives nearby.

Estrada said he still can’t believe what happened just down the street from his home.

Other neighbors, however, including John Fernandez, said they saw this kind of trouble coming.

“I consider that the most dangerous curve in San Antonio. I call it ‘Dead Man’s Curve,’” Fernandez said, pointing to an area closer to Abe Lincoln Road. “I’ve watched five people die on that curve right there. One of them was a friend of mine.”

KSAT 12 News obtained data from the Texas Department of Transportation, covering the past two years for that stretch of Eckhert Road.

Although none of the crashes listed during that time indicated any serious injuries, the data does suggest a problem there.

During the time frame from January 2023 to January 2025, there were 11 other crashes on Eckhert Road between Connie Mack Drive and Abe Lincoln Road.

The main causes listed were either speeding or driver inattention, the data shows.

For Estrada, the main problem there is just getting out of his neighborhood.

He said the heavy, fast-moving traffic often prevents him from leaving his street.

“You can wait about 10 minutes before you can actually get into the traffic,” Estrada said. “Sometimes, you just have to dart into it.”

Both he and Fernandez are adamant that something needs to be done to improve the area before there is any more harm to people or property.

KSAT 12 News sent an email Friday morning to the office of Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavino, the district where Thursday’s crash is located.

As of early Friday afternoon, there had been no response yet.

