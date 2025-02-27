Man arrested, charged with DWI after crashing vehicle into side of Circle K on NW Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after driving his vehicle into the side of a Circle K gas station on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred in the 8300 block of Eckhert Road on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m.

According to SAPD, the man attempted to turn from one of the nearby streets and accelerated into the side of the building.

Police said it did not look like the man attempted to hit his brakes before the crash.

A large hole in the side of a Circle K gas station in the 8300 block of Eckhert Road. San Antonio police arrested and charged a man for driving while intoxicated in connection with the crash. (KSAT)

An officer at the scene said it appeared the man was drinking.

Police later arrested and charged the man for DWI, SAPD said.

The man’s age is not known at this time.

A cashier inside the building was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. The Circle K will be closed while police continue to clear the scene and repairs can be made.

Roads in the area appeared to be open while police worked.