Man taken into custody after shooting at SAPD officer, barricading himself for hours, police say

A man who fired a gunshot at a San Antonio Police Department officer was shot and taken into custody on the Southwest Side after barricading himself for several hours, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who fired a gunshot at a San Antonio Police Department officer was shot and taken into custody on the Southwest Side after barricading himself for several hours, according to police.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were patrolling in the 5000 block of Military Drive West at an illegal after-hours drinking establishment, police said.

Recommended Videos

As an officer approached the front door of the location, a shot was fired toward the officer from inside, police said.

An officer saw a man holding a firearm exit through a back door and ordered him to drop the gun, but police said the suspect instead raised the weapon in the direction of the officer.

The officer fired his weapon at the man, striking him, police said. The suspect then reentered the establishment with his firearm and barricaded himself.

After some time had passed, police said other people inside the building exited, but the man continued to stay inside.

SWAT and negotiators arrived, and the man exited the building after several hours. The suspect, identified as a 28-year-old man, was taken into custody and hospitalized in “stable condition,” police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The officer who fired his weapon has six and a half years of service, according to the department.

In a video posted to Facebook, SAPD Chief William McManus said shots were also fired over the weekend by people in the area.

McManus said it’s unclear if the people who fired shots early Saturday morning are associated with the establishment.

“We were lucky we didn’t have an officer hit tonight, because somebody from inside was just shooting randomly outside toward the detectives,” McManus said.

The SAPD Shooting Team and the Internal Affairs Unit will conduct separate but concurrent inquiries into the shooting and will forward any information to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for an independent review.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: