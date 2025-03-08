Hondo police say ‘no crime was committed’ after finding over 100 human teeth buried in yard

Hondo small businesses are pushing "eclipse-specials" to drive in sales this weekend.

HONDO, Texas – Earlier this month, Hondo police were called to investigate a bizarre find: human teeth buried in a residential yard.

Police received the call on March 4 and uncovered over 100 human teeth in total, according to a Facebook post from the Hondo Police Department.

Recommended Videos

Investigators quickly found a logical explanation for the discovery.

A local dentist confirmed the teeth were real, "extracted from living patients long ago," the post said.

Through an investigation, the department learned that the previous homeowners were local dentists who practiced in the area 50 to 70 years ago, the post said.

Family members told police there is a dental tradition of burying teeth for good luck when selling a home, the post said.

“While this case was more mysterious than menacing, rest assured, no crime was committed—just some old-school dental superstition at work," the department said. “So, if you ever find yourself unearthing unexpected ‘smiles’ in your backyard, don’t panic… but maybe call us just in case."

Read also: