Original limestone quarry used for Alamo discovered at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – A monumental discovery has been made in the San Antonio Zoo, confirming the exact quarry that provided the limestone to build the Alamo and solving a mystery spanning centuries.

The announcement was made in a report by Matt Rivers, a former KSAT reporter and now ABC News correspondent, on Good Morning America Thursday. It also fell on the same day of the Alamo’s annual Dawn Ceremony, marking the 189th anniversary of the Battle of the Alamo.

The discovery of the limestone happened after excavation for the zoo’s new gorilla habitat and event center, according to a news release from the San Antonio Zoo and Alamo Trust Inc.

Highbridge Materials Consulting, Inc., tested the limestone and verified the quarry, located on the far west side of the zoo, was the primary source of the stone used in the 1700s to build the Alamo Church and other historic structures in the city, the news release said.

“This discovery deepens our understanding of the Alamo’s origins and reinforces the strong historic ties between our city’s landmarks,” said Dr. Kate Rogers, Executive Director of the Alamo Trust, Inc. “For the first time, we can say with confidence that this quarry, now part of the San Antonio Zoo, supplied the materials that built one of the most recognized historical sites in the United States.”

Initially established in 1718 as Mission San Antonio de Valero, the Alamo was relocated in 1724 and built using locally sourced limestone. Tim Morrow, President and CEO of the San Antonio Zoom expressed pride in the zoo’s role in uncovering the centuries-old missing link.

“The San Antonio Zoo, which has been a part of our community for over a century, is honored to play a role in uncovering this important piece of Texas and world history,” said Morrow. “This is an incredible example of how history continues to reveal itself, even in the middle of progress. Limestone from this location helped shaped San Antonio and Texas.

The discovery of the limestone comes amid a $550 million redevelopment of the Alamo, including a new visitor center and museum set for completion in 2027.