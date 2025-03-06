‘Dawn at the Alamo’ honors Alamo defenders on 189th anniversary of battle

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, a large crowd gathered at the Alamo for the "Dawn at the Alamo" ceremony.

SAN ANTONIO – On Thursday, March 6, 2025, Alamo Plaza will host “Dawn at the Alamo” to honor the sacrifice of the 189 Alamo Defenders.

This free event, presented in partnership with the San Antonio Living History Association, will take place from 6 to 7 a.m. at The Alamo, 300 Alamo Plaza.

The ceremony is a commemorative event that marks the anniversary of the Battle of the Alamo in 1836.

According to a release from The Alamo, the ceremony will include readings, vignettes, music, wreath-laying and a musket volley.

A vivid depiction of the events leading up to the morning hour of the historic battle will also be included, the release said.

This experience draws hundreds of Texans to Alamo Plaza each year.