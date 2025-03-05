Skip to main content
Clear icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

It’s a boy! San Antonio Zoo hosts gender reveal for Tupi, the baby capybara

Tupi’s gender reveal took place Wednesday morning at the zoo’s Capybara Habitat

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio Zoo, Animals, San Antonio, KSATKids
The San Antonio Zoo hosted a gender reveal on Wednesday morning for Tupi, the baby capybara. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a boy!

The San Antonio Zoo announced Tupi, the baby capybara, is a boy at a gender reveal on Wednesday morning.

Recommended Videos

A sign above Tupi’s habitat depicted the capybara on a boat and read: “Ahoy! It’s a boy!”

Tupi could be seen feasting on watermelon and other snacks with the other two capybaras inside the Capybara Habitat.

Tupi, pronounced “two-pee,” was born on Dec. 3, 2024, and is the first capybara to be born at the zoo since 2000.

Videos posted online have earned the baby capybara fans around the world.

>> Meet the San Antonio Zoo’s newest furry influencer, Tupi

One video posted by the zoo with over 300,000 views on X shows Tupi being abruptly woken up after a bird landed on him. Another video shows Tupi as the capybara is startled by a squirrel.

Capybaras are the world’s largest rodent species. According to the San Diego Zoo, like many rodent species, capybaras lack visible signs to indicate its sex until they reach maturity.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS