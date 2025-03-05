It’s a boy! San Antonio Zoo hosts gender reveal for Tupi, the baby capybara

The San Antonio Zoo hosted a gender reveal on Wednesday morning for Tupi, the baby capybara.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a boy!

The San Antonio Zoo announced Tupi, the baby capybara, is a boy at a gender reveal on Wednesday morning.

Time for Tupi’s big gender reveal! 💙🩷 pic.twitter.com/lmU3A1OLC0 — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦍 (@SanAntonioZoo) March 5, 2025

A sign above Tupi’s habitat depicted the capybara on a boat and read: “Ahoy! It’s a boy!”

Tupi could be seen feasting on watermelon and other snacks with the other two capybaras inside the Capybara Habitat.

Tupi, pronounced “two-pee,” was born on Dec. 3, 2024, and is the first capybara to be born at the zoo since 2000.

Videos posted online have earned the baby capybara fans around the world.

One video posted by the zoo with over 300,000 views on X shows Tupi being abruptly woken up after a bird landed on him. Another video shows Tupi as the capybara is startled by a squirrel.

Tupi had a bit of a rude awakening pic.twitter.com/fBBqWWrdVx — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦍 (@SanAntonioZoo) January 16, 2025

Capybaras are the world’s largest rodent species. According to the San Diego Zoo, like many rodent species, capybaras lack visible signs to indicate its sex until they reach maturity.

