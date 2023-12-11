$550 million investment in Alamo Project could result in $11 billion for local economy

Five hundred fifty million dollars is being invested into the redevelopment effort of the Alamo historic district.

SAN ANTONIO – If you haven’t been to the Alamo recently, big changes are underway that could be integral to the future of downtown San Antonio.

Five hundred fifty million dollars is being invested into the redevelopment effort of the Alamo historic district.

According to the Alamo Trust, the nonprofit that operates the shrine, the goals of the Alamo Project are to restore a sense of reverence and respect to the site. Other goals include, telling the whole story of what was Mission San Antonio de Valero and how it became the Alamo Fort, preservation of the Alamo Church and the Alamo Long barrack.

“I didn’t think I was going to geek-out today, but this is great,” said Jake Fitcher, who along with Celest Blehm, took a stroll past the Alamo on Monday.

“It’s an awesome, awesome historical marker, especially for a Texan. And, so I have to remember it,” Fitcher said.

The two got a look at the start of the multi-year expansion project.

“The current plan is the only plan that has ever garnered broad support from the city, the county, and the state of Texas, and all have invested in the project on different levels. Most importantly, this last legislative session, we were awarded a $400 million appropriation from the legislature,” said Alamo Trust Executive Director Dr. Kate Rogers.

The money is allocated to the multi-year renovations and construction of the south gate, the church and long barrack interpretation update, the education center, and the visitor center and museum.

“It actually is quite a positive return on investment. So, the estimated return on the Alamo project is about $11.3 billion to Bexar County,” Rogers said.

Rogers said in the future, the approximately 12-acre site will be easier to traverse, have more shade, and lots of seating so visitors can really enjoy themselves while they’re standing on the grounds where people lived, fought, and died for Texas independence.

“It actually will be a big catalytic change to downtown San Antonio,” Rogers said.

A driver for people around the world and around Texas to remember the Alamo.

“If you think that you’ve seen the Alamo or you think you know the history of the Alamo, I challenge you to come back, and I promise you will learn something you didn’t know before. And you will be wowed by the experience we have to offer now,” Rogers said.

The goal is to complete the final stage of the project, which is the visitor center and museum, by the end of 2027.