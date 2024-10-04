San Antonio Zoo opens largest habitat in 110 years, including Airbnb

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo officially opened its Naylor Savanna which features the largest habitat in zoo history. The habitat features three male giraffes, zebras, ostriches and rhinos.

The most unique feature of the new habitat is its Airbnb right in the middle of the giraffe area, and it is available for people to rent. The Airbnb fits four people and costs $1,400 a night.

Spekboom Lodge includes a primary bedroom, kitchenette, living area, bathroom and patio — all with views of giraffes, ostriches, and zebras right out your window.

There is already a waiting list for guests wanting to book the lodge, which will be available to rent at the end of October.

Veronica Sanchez brought her two children to the grand opening on Friday because she said they were excited to be part of the historical event.

“Letting them be part of history with the San Antonio Zoo, I think that’s really cool and important,” Sanchez said. “My daughter Mila loves zebras and giraffes, that’s why we are here.”

Cyle Perez with the San Antonio Zoo said this expansion also means growth for its conservation program.

“We doubled the space for giraffes and tripled the space for zebras, ostriches and other small animals like that,” Cycle said. “We also opened up a giraffe barn that will allow us to bring female giraffes and eventually baby giraffes.”

San Antonio Zoo guest John Huffman brought his 6-year-old and 2-year-old children out to the opening. Huffman said his kids want to stay in the new Airbnb.

“It’s exciting to see all the growth, to see all the different things developing, the first question from them was when do we get to stay there,” Huffman said.

Another feature of the new habitat includes a “safari” experience in the city with the Consefari Tours, where guests can book a safari truck ride in the Naylor Savanna.

To learn how to book the Airbnb Spekboom Lodge or Consefari Tours, check out San Antonio Zoo’s website.