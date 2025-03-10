Vigil held for man killed in road rage shooting on southeast Bexar County

FLORESVILLE, Texas – Family and friends held a vigil on Sunday in Floresville to honor a man killed in a March 7 road rage shooting.

Octavian Estrada was shot and killed after a road rage incident escalated into an argument at a gas station in southeast Bexar County.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified Estrada. His cause and manner of death are also unknown.

However, Octavian’s family confirmed his identity with KSAT. Octavian’s nephew Ryan Estrada said he was 39.

Octavian’s niece Carolena Estrada said when she received the call about the incident, she was at school, and her “heart sank,” and she was “in disbelief.”

Ryan said he was on the way from San Antonio when he was told about the incident and had passed by the scene. He later got confirmation it was his uncle who was shot.

“It’s one of those things where you always hear about it happening, and you never think it’s going to happen to your own family,” Carolena said. “And that’s what happened in this case.”

Bexar County deputies arrived at the gas station near the intersection of U.S. Highway 181 South and East Loop 1604 South when they found Estrada on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT. Estrada was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryan told KSAT that Octavian had worked as a barber since he was 12.

He also said Octavian owned The Town Barbershop in Floresville, where several people gathered to honor him.

Several people gathered at the Town Barbershop in Floresville to honor Octavian Estrada. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“Just to see the community come together, like we said, he’s been cutting kids' their parents' hair for so long,” Carolena said. “It’s sad the community had to get together for in a situation like this, but ... it’s heartwarming to know there’s so many people behind our backs.”

Ryan and Carolena said many people from La Vernia, San Antonio, Stockdale and other cities would visit Octavian’s barbershop for a fresh cut.

“It’s amazing to see the community get together to celebrate the life of a man ... an amazing man,” Ryan said.

Octavian Estrada (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Background

On Sunday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office identified a man arrested in connection to the shooting.

Sean Anthony Samaniego, 34, is linked to the March 7 road rage incident that escalated into a fatal shooting, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

Witnesses told authorities they heard two gunshots and saw a dark truck with a trailer attached leaving the scene.

Surveillance footage shows Estrada parking his white sedan next to Samaniego’s truck, and Estrada is seen approaching him, according to the affidavit.

The footage then shows when Estrada was shot and the truck drove away, the affidavit stated.

Samaniego told authorities that his friend “Money,” who was sitting in the passenger seat, was the one who pulled the trigger, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Samaniego told officials he dropped off “Money” on the side of New Sulphur Springs Road. He also removed the trailer from the truck “because he knew law enforcement would be looking for him,” the affidavit said.

Authorities later found the trailer, and Samaniego confirmed to BCSO that it was his.

Samaniego was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on charges of tampering with evidence relating to the murder investigation, BCSO said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

