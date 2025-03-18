Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Male victim injured in northeast Bexar County shooting, sheriff’s office says

Deputies say the victim was later rushed to a local hospital

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Shooting, BCSO, Bexar County
Bexar County Sheriff's Office logo. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said a male was injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning.

The victim, whose age and identity have not been released, was shot at least once in the chest, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended Videos

Deputies responded to the shooting just after 8:15 a.m. near Chipping Drive and Oldham Drive.

First responders arrived on scene and began performing life-saving measures on the victim before he was transferred to a local hospital, deputies said.

The victim’s condition is unclear at this time.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS