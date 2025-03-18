Male victim injured in northeast Bexar County shooting, sheriff’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said a male was injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning.

The victim, whose age and identity have not been released, was shot at least once in the chest, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended Videos

Deputies responded to the shooting just after 8:15 a.m. near Chipping Drive and Oldham Drive.

First responders arrived on scene and began performing life-saving measures on the victim before he was transferred to a local hospital, deputies said.

The victim’s condition is unclear at this time.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also: