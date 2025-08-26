Skip to main content
Local News

WATCH LIVE: BCSO to provide details on illegal gambling bust in southeast Bexar County

The gambling raid is being conducted in the 2300 block of East Southcross Boulevard

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A search warrant is being executed in southeast Bexar County in connection with an illegal gambling operation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The gambling bust is being conducted in the 2300 block of East Southcross Boulevard.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is on the scene and is expected to provide additional details.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a stream, come back at a later time.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

