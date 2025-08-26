SAISD boosts security measures after attempted child abduction near middle school, district says

Breakfast is served as early as 7:30 a.m., depending on the school. According to SAISD, lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) said they are increasing security after an attempted abduction on Monday, according to a district statement.

The attempted abduction happened after school dismissal around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Russi Street and Koehler Court, located near Hot Wells Middle School and Charles C. Ball Elementary School.

Two men in a silver four-door vehicle allegedly attempted to abduct a child, according to the district statement. The car had a “Lyft” sign on the driver’s side window and heavily tinted windows.

The district statement said parents can now expect an increased police presence in the areas surrounding Hot Wells Middle School, Ball Elementary School, Highland Hills Elementary School, Schenck Elementary, Steele Montessori, and Highlands High School.

San Antonio police said the child was a 12-year-old girl. She was walking home when the two men approached her and pulled on her backpack. SAPD stated that the girl managed to escape and informed her parents about the incident.

The district’s statement encouraged students to walk in groups, be aware of their surroundings, and report suspicious activity to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.