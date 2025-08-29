Sheriff’s deputy arrested for allegedly assaulting female deputy he was dating, BCSO says

Abel Munoz Sifuentes,29, was taken into custody on Thursday. He is facing charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to court records.

SAN ANTONIO – A sheriff’s deputy was arrested for allegedly assaulting a female deputy he was in a relationship with, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Abel Munoz Sifuentes, 29, was taken into custody on Thursday. He faces charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to court records.

The sheriff’s office said they learned about the assault during the woman’s exit interview after she submitted her resignation with the agency.

The woman told investigators that in May 2024, after his shift, Sifuentes entered the bedroom, grabbed her by the shirt, lifted her off the bed and pushed her against the wall, causing injury. She said he also struck her face.

After the interview, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Sifuentes, who was arrested while on duty.

The sheriff’s office said Sifuentes refused to provide a statement and was served a letter of proposed termination.

Sifuentes joined the agency in July 2017. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

“Our Public Integrity Unit acted swiftly upon uncovering these allegations to make the arrest. Domestic violence has no place in society, much less in law enforcement. We have already started dismissal proceedings against this soon-to-be former employee,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

