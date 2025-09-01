Family, friends push for justice after their friend was shot, killed near bus stop

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Thomas Ray Harper, 33, celebrated his life at the corner of Southwest Military Drive and South Zaramora Street, where he was shot and killed less than a week earlier.

Harper’s family and friends said he was experiencing homelessness, but they cared for him and always checked on him.

“Thomas was like family to us,” his friend Victoria said.

Others shared they recently saw Harper just before the shooting happened and wish they could turn back time.

“I just saw him the other day,” Bobby Joe Bowler said. “I stopped and gave him some food and a little bit of money. … I said ‘all right, I’ll see you soon’ and then I got caught up in work and busy and I just didn’t get to see him after that.”

On August 27th, San Antonio Police said someone shot Harper around 6:30pm and then left the scene.

SAPD is looking for one man and one woman, whom they identified as possible suspects.

“It makes me feel said, you know, because I lost a friend,” David Aguilar said.

Harper’s sister Tiffany said she wants police to find who killed him and bring their family justice.

“They definitely need to be put away behind bars that way they don’t do it to the next person,” Tiffany said. “I don’t want people just to think my brother was some homeless person. He was loved and cared for.”

