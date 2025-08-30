2 men injured in drive-by shooting outside East Side bar, SAPD says

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Rigsby Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a bar on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Rigsby Avenue.

Police said the two men were standing outside in the parking lot when an unknown person began shooting at them from a vehicle driving on Rigsby Avenue.

Both men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

SAPD said the shooter and the vehicle involved are currently unknown.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

