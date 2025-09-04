‘I was just shocked’: Boy fatally stabbed in Universal City; woman faces capital murder charge

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A woman has been arrested and charged with capital murder after authorities said she fatally stabbed a young boy inside a Universal City home early Wednesday morning.

Universal City police said officers responded to a 911 call just before 5 a.m. in the 8200 block of Zodiac Drive. When they arrived, police said the 911 caller led them to a juvenile male suffering from multiple stab wounds

Emergency crews performed life-saving measures before transporting the child to a nearby hospital, according to a social media post by the Universal City Police Department. The boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police confirmed.

Neighbors told KSAT the boy was about 8 years old and that the woman arrested is believed to be his mother. However, authorities have not released the age or identities of the victim and the suspect.

As of Wednesday night, police have also not revealed the nature of their relationship.

“When we found out, my wife immediately busted out crying,” a neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, told KSAT. “And I was just shocked.”

That neighbor also said the woman often appeared affectionate toward the child and was seen walking him to school and playing with him outside.

“Momma loved that boy — there was no doubt about that,“ the neighbor continued. ”Outside of that house, she put him first."

The motive for the fatal stabbing remains is also unclear.

KSAT is working to confirm the suspect’s identity. Authorities said their investigation is ongoing.

