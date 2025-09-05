Neighbors describe ‘scary’ situations of men trying to take girls before, after school

SCHERTZ, Texas – Two incidents of men trying to get minors to get in their car happened in a week, less than a mile from Clemens High School.

Schertz police are investigating after a 13-year-old and 16-year-old reported the two incidents, but residents are concerned about the recent pattern.

On Sept. 1, Schertz Police received a report that a 13-year-old was walking home when a man drove up to her on Westchester Dr. near Curtiss Ave. The report said the man asked the child for her name and to get in the car.

The child did not go with him or give him any information. She went home and later reported the man as being white, with blonde hair and driving a black Honda Civic.

KSAT spoke with Schertz Police Chief James Lowery about the incident and others similar to this one.

“We still need to find out any additional information we can to help us identify the suspect and or the vehicle they’re driving,” Lowery said.

Two days later, a 16-year-old girl reported a similar incident also on Westchester. The girl reported that a man asked her to do something sexual with him.

She described him as white or Hispanic with black, flat hair, glasses and possibly driving a Honda.

Schertz police said the incidents don’t seem to be related, but neighbors want the cases closed immediately.

“If I see something, I will stop it myself,” a neighbor named Stephanie said.

The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District sent parents a statement, providing parents with an update that no one was harmed, as well as talking points for the safety of their children. The statement said, in part:

“Please take time to talk with your child about:

Walking with friends or in groups when possible

Not talking to or accepting rides from strangers

Going directly to and from school on planned routes

Reporting anything suspicious to a trusted adult immediately"

The letter also offered parents the ability to adjust how their child is transported to and from school by calling a district phone number.

“It’s wild,” neighbor Lily McGibeny said. “This has always been such a safe place, and we hear more and more different things happening, and it’s brazen. So, it’s a little bit scary.”

KSAT asked Lowery what typically happens after reports like this are made in the same area, less than one mile from Clemens High School.

“We’re going to deploy as many officers as possible,” Lowery said. “It’s not just Schertz Police Department. We work with our fellow partners in law enforcement.”

It’s an increased presence that neighbors noticed just one day after the latest incident.

“I feel more relieved so they can keep an eye to see who it is,” Stephanie said.

Police said the two incidents do not seem to be related, but are among multiple incidents involving men attempting to entice, solicit or kidnap minors.

Schertz Police are also still looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping from July.

The incident happened off FM 78 near Schertz Parkway at SAT Asian Seafood. A family said that while they were in the parking lot, a Hispanic man dressed in all black opened their car door and reached for their child.

Schertz police released this image of the suspect, but are still searching for him.

Attempted kidnapping suspect. (Schertz Police Department) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Another incident involving a man attempting to kidnap a child in Schertz happened back in January.

Ismael Ortega Quiroz, 33, was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KSAT, Quiroz told the boy to “get in the van or I’ll shoot you”.

Police are doing what they can to find the suspects, but in the meantime, they have a message for parents.

“Have the difficult conversations with your kids,” Lowery said. “Be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

If you have any information about any of these incidents, contact the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.

