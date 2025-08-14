Students in Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD return to class amid ongoing TxDOT construction projects

SCHERTZ, Texas – Students in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District returned to class on Thursday to start the new school year.

More than 15,000 students are enrolled in the district for the 2025-26 school year. With the start of school, traffic and construction remain top of mind.

KSAT contacted the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for an update on the progress of two construction projects in the district.

The “FM 1518 Expansion Project,” which runs from Interstate 10 to Farm-to-Market 78 to JBSA Randolph, is focused on lane expansion closer to I-10. The project includes the expansion of the existing road to include two 11-foot lanes in each direction.

FM 1518 runs directly in front of Corbett Junior High School and Rose Garden Elementary. The project, which started in 2024, is being done in four phases. The first phase includes construction on the FM 78 and FM 1518 intersection. It’s expected to be completed in 2028.

FM 1518 Expansion in Schertz (Copyright 2025 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

FM 1103 runs from I-35 to Rodeo Way near Steele High School. According to TxDOT, FM 1103 is expanding from a two-lane road to a four-lane road with a center turn lane. The construction is currently focused on sound walls and drainage.

The “FM 1103 Project” started in November 2022 with an estimated completion in late 2025 or early 2026. The project addresses the area’s growth and has led to the need for expanding and updating existing infrastructure, according to the TxDOT.

FM 1103 Expansion near Cibolo Steele HS (Copyright 2025 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

A TxDOT spokesperson said there are no current construction projects that should impact drivers around Universal City.

KSAT’s GMSA was at Samuel Clemens High School on Thursday to highlight the district’s growth and the school year.

More traffic-related coverage on KSAT