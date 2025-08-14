Separate overnight I-35 closures scheduled on Northeast Side this week

SAN ANTONIO – Parts of Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side will be closed overnight this week, the Texas Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The closures are part of the I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) Program, the release said. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change.

Traffic should follow detour signs, TxDOT said. See information on the detours below:

Roy Richard Drive/FM 3009 to Schertz Parkway

All southbound I-35 main lanes from Roy Richard Drive/FM 3009 to Schertz Parkway will be closed for bridge beam installation work, according to the news release.

The closure is in effect from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, to 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14.

Traffic on the southbound I-35 main lanes will use the Schertz Parkway exit, Exit 174B, to enter onto the frontage road.

Traffic will continue through the Schertz Parkway intersection and use the next entrance ramp to reenter the southbound I-35 main lanes.

I-35 closure from Roy Richard Drive/FM 3009 to Schertz Parkway (TxDOT)

I-35 frontage road connector to Loop 410 frontage road

The northbound I-35 frontage road connector to the southbound Loop 410 frontage road will also be closed for column work, the release said.

The closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 14.

The same closure is also scheduled from 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, to 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 17.

Drivers on the northbound I-35 frontage road at the Loop 410 South interchange will need to follow detour signs to Winnco Drive.

The detour will connect to the southbound Loop 410 South frontage road.

Closure at the northbound I-35 frontage road connector to the southbound I-410 frontage road (TxDOT)

