Man wanted in connection with attempted kidnapping in restaurant parking lot, Schertz police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – A man is wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the parking lot of a restaurant, according to the Schertz Police Department.

Officers responded around 8:45 p.m. on Monday for a report of a suspicious individual at 950 Farm-to-Market Road 78.

A person told officers that a man dressed in black opened their car door and “reached for their child,” police said.

The department stated that the person immediately intervened, which prevented the abduction.

Upon arrival, officers searched the area with a drone and a K-9, but could not locate the man, police said.

If found, the man could face an attempted kidnapping charge, according to police.

If you have any relevant information on the man’s whereabouts, contact Schertz Police Detective Ramirez at 210-619-1200.