Missing juvenile recovery operation results in arrests, more than 30 children located, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and the U.S. Marshals Service announced a joint recovery operation that resulted in multiple juveniles located, arrests made, felony arrest warrants executed and the recovery of human trafficking survivors.

In separate news releases, both agencies described the recovery operation as “Operation Lightning Bug.” According to SAPD’s news release, the operation lasted from July 28 through Aug. 15.

Recommended Videos

The operation focused on locating “missing juveniles who are often at high risk of being exploited by traffickers and predators,” both agencies said.

SAPD said its officers and the U.S. Marshals began the operation by researching missing San Antonio-area juveniles listed in the Texas Crime Information Center and National Crime Information Center database. From this research, police said the agencies coordinated plans to find the juveniles.

An SAPD spokesperson said both agencies tabulated the following results in “Operation Lightning Bug”:

3 arrests on harboring a runaway charges

9 felony arrest warrants executed in all

6 human trafficking survivors, who were also provided victim services

5 human trafficking investigations opened

Officers located more than 30 missing juveniles

More than 120 missing juveniles returned to their homes in all

“Every suspect arrested, juvenile returned home, and survivor taken out of harm’s way matters,” SAPD Police Chief William McManus said in a news release.

U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas and former Bexar County Sheriff Susan Pamerleau remarked on the collaborated effort on the federal, state and local levels.

“The safety of our children is the safety of our communities, and justice demands that we protect those who cannot protect themselves,” Pamerleau said in the U.S. Marshals Service’s news release. “Through Operation Lighting Bug, we reaffirm our promise to safeguard the most vulnerable and strengthen the safety of our communities.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: