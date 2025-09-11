‘It could kill thousands’: Bexar County Sheriff reacts to fentanyl find during raid

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man wanted on multiple warrants was taken into custody Tuesday during a joint operation between the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in far west Bexar County.

Deputies also recovered 32 grams of fentanyl during the raid — a drug amount Sheriff Javier Salazar said could kill thousands.

The bust happened in the 3800 block of Millbrook Way, which is just west of State Highway 211. Neighbors awoke to flashing lights and a law enforcement presence that included FBI agents and BCSO’s SWAT team.

“I really don’t like it,” resident Dennis Sutton told KSAT when asked about the bust. “That’s why I moved to this neighborhood. I believed it was a safe neighborhood.”

Authorities identified the suspect as Delarnas McGhee, 30, who has a criminal history. He had outstanding warrants for felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, DWI and obstruction of a roadway.

Tuesday’s raid ended with McGhee in custody and the seizure of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. For context, the sheriff’s office noted that a lethal dose of fentanyl is just 2 milligrams.

The 32 grams seized is enough to potentially kill thousands, according to the sheriff.

“Thirty-two grams of fentanyl could easily fit in the palm of your hand,” Salazar said. “But, when you look at that, that could kill thousands of people if it gets into the wrong hands.”

Whether fentanyl use is increasing locally is difficult to determine, Salazar added.

“Fentanyl is one of those insidious things, like a cancer,” he said. “Even if you go months and months without seeing it, it doesn’t mean it’s not there. It doesn’t mean it’s not a threat, and it doesn’t mean it can’t kill you.”

Some residents are still reeling from the discovery of such a dangerous drug so close to home.

“It is worrisome,” another neighbor said. “I can’t fathom why anyone would take fentanyl knowing the risks.”

