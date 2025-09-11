Vandals throwing rocks through Northwest Side windows caught on camera

SAN ANTONIO – Business owners said windows and windshields are being shot at and smashed in the city’s Medical Center.

The owners said they have the security footage to prove the acts of vandalism.

One man was caught on camera throwing a rock through the front window of Bexar Care Home Medical Equipment & Supply, located off of John Smith Drive.

The owners want the vandals identified who have damaged their windows multiple times over the past six months.

Another video from a business in the same building shows the vandal peeking inside before returning to strike the window with a bat.

“It’s becoming frustrating, because we’re having to call police every time, every morning,” said owner Renee Correa. “It’s happening more and more often.”

Correa said his family has spent thousands of dollars replacing windows.

He believes the vandals may be living in an empty, overgrown lot near the building.

“It’s definitely a problem,” Correa said. “I mean, I’ve seen homeless people in there before.”

Correa said he has called 311 for code compliance to come out, but nothing has happened.

The San Antonio Police Department verified they have responded to the area several times within a month.

The department told KSAT they are aware of the problem, and Fear-Free Environment officers are routinely patrolling the area.

Correa said it’s not enough.

“It keeps happening over and over and, you know, we’re just not sure what else to do,” Correa said.

