Law enforcement confirms no active shooter on UT Health San Antonio campus, university says

SAN ANTONIO – 5:31 p.m. update: Law enforcement has confirmed there is no active shooter at the UT Health San Antonio campus, according to an update on the university’s website.

“Law enforcement has positively confirmed no active shooter at the Eckhert Location,” a 5:29 p.m. alert says. “ALL CLEAR.”

No injuries have been reported, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

A 4:59 p.m. alert on the university’s website originally urged people to stay away from the Eckert Building, located at 5788 Eckert Road, until further notice.

“Emergency! Armed person on campus. Go to nearest room and lock door. If on campus, stay away,” the alert said.

A 5:17 p.m. alert said law enforcement is on site assessing the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.