US park rangers seek public help after vandalism at Mission Concepción convento

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Park Rangers of San Antonio Missions National Historical Park are seeking information from the public following damage and forced entry at the convento of Mission Concepción.

In an Instagram post, park officials said the vandalism happened overnight between Aug. 20 and Aug. 21.

Officials said individuals gained entry by throwing large boulders through the wooden door, causing “considerable damage” to the door and surrounding structure.

The vandals also stole monitoring devices used to measure moisture levels inside the historic building, the post stated.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Investigation Services Branch of the National Park Service tip line by calling or texting 888-653-0009.

Tipsters can also submit an online tip form here or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

