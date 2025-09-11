Bexar County neighbors delighted by news of mail theft suspects’ arrests

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested Cecily Beltran, 37, and Marcos Martinez, Jr., 29, on Sept. 10, 2025.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The arrests of a pair of mail theft suspects are bringing some relief to people who live in a west Bexar County neighborhood.

Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested Cecily Beltran, 37, and Marcos Martinez, Jr., 29, early Wednesday morning.

According to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office report, the deputies were dispatched to a mail theft call at approximately 4 a.m. in the Westward Pointe subdivision.

Deputies said they noticed a suspicious car on Gold Rush Creek, which is not far from Loop 1604 and Marbach Road, and later found the suspects along with a pile of mail inside it.

The mail was stolen from 15 different people, the report stated. Somehow, no damage was done to any of the mailboxes.

Mailboxes in a far west Bexar County neighborhood on Sept. 11, 2025. (KSAT)

“There were about five, six cop cars and an investigator,” said Brooke Barajas, who lives in the subdivision. “At one point, there was a cop and investigator looking at nothing but mail on the floor.”

Barajas and others in the neighborhood said they couldn’t help but notice the spectacle as deputies made the arrests, even though it happened under the cover of darkness.

“There was a big light show,” said another neighbor, who didn’t want to reveal his identity to KSAT. “There were about four or five sheriff’s cars with all the spotlights.”

That neighbor said the arrests happened right in front of his home.

According to BCSO’s report, Beltran told deputies she was in the area to pick up someone.

Both Beltran and Martinez denied knowing anything about the stolen mail to investigators, even though it was found under the passenger seat of their car.

Neighbors, though, know all about the mail thefts — a problem they said has plagued them for a while.

“Those are people’s personal items, social security checks,” said KC Calderon, speaking about the stolen mail. “People should be held accountable.”

The neighbor who wanted to conceal his identity said people, particularly in his subdivision, should be more aware of what’s happening around them.

He told KSAT that he plans to start a neighborhood watch to head off any future trouble with crime.

