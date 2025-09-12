Teen accused of planning mass attack at Rhodes Middle School receives 2 years’ probation

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The teen in court on Friday.

SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old boy accused of planning a mass attack at Rhodes Middle School earlier this year received two years’ probation in a treatment facility on Friday.

Juvenile Court Judge William Shaw outlined a number of conditions that the teen must follow, in addition to his probation.

Upon release, the teen will have three to six months of intensive supervised probation

A 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew

Attend school with good behavior and no unexcused absences

Individual family counseling

Random drug testing

100 hours of community service

Random searches of his person, rooms and electronics

No posts of illegal activity on social media

Provide all screen names and passwords for social media

No contact with Rhodes Middle School

No possession or access to ammunition, weapons or anything flammable

No access to lighters or matches

While he was initially taken into custody on a terrorism charge, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has only formally charged him with possession of a prohibited weapon.

The teen also had a prior arson charge. However, on Friday, the state chose to waive it.

The teen was arrested in May after San Antonio police said he showed up to Rhodes Middle School campus wearing a mask, a camouflage jacket and tactical pants.

The student was later found off-campus and charged with terrorism, according to school officials.

His mother, Ashley Pardo, is also facing charges in connection with the case. She has not been indicted.

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said Pardo, who is accused of buying ammunition and tactical gear for her son, was “dismissive and unconcerned” with his behavior, even though he planned to carry out acts of violence.

Over the past three months, during detention hearings, the defense has tried to have the teen released into the custody of his grandmother. Judge William Cruz Shaw denied the requests.

